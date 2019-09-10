Target hiring 130,000 temporary workers for busy holiday season

Target plans to hire 130,000 temporary workers for the upcoming holiday season, up from the 120,000 workers the company hired last year.

The Minneapolis-based retailer said Tuesday most of the seasonal hires will be at its more than 1,800 stores across the country. Eight thousand of the workers will be hired for its 39 distribution and fulfillment centers.

All positions start at $13 an hour, with the option to earn holiday pay on Thanksgiving and Christmas. The company raised its starting wage to $13 an hour earlier this year, with a goal of $15 an hour by 2020. Target employees also receive discounts at Target stores, online and on special in-house brand products.

The company said every Target store will host season hiring events on Oct. 11-13 and Nov. 2-3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.