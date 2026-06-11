Target Field workers announce planned strike during upcoming Twins vs. Dodgers game

The Brief Target Field food and beverage workers announced they are preparing to strike on June 22, during the planned game between the Minnesota Twins and the L.A. Dodgers. Workers say they are demanding better health insurance, higher wages and more job protection. The company that employs the workers, Delaware North, said they still plan to continue full-service concessions in the event of a strike.



Target Field concession workers announced they plan to strike when the L.A. Dodgers take on the Twins later this month if their demands are not met.

Target Field workers announce strike date

What they're saying:

Secretary-Treasurer of UNITE HERE Local 17 Sheigh Freeberg said more than 500 concession workers will strike on Monday, June 22, during the Twins vs. Dodgers game if their demands for better health insurance, higher wages and more job protections are not met.

"The responsibility of that lies squarely, squarely with Delaware North Company and the Twins organization that employs Delaware North Company," Freeberg said.

Union leaders said the strike comes after months of contract talks where workers say they bargained in good faith, but Delaware North did not. The union claims the company proposed keeping most workers at minimum wage and offering only a 50-cent raise to others, while rejecting top union priorities.

Union members also raised concerns about faulty equipment and unfair treatment by supervisors and management.

Delaware North statement

The other side:

Delaware North shared the following statement in response to the strike announcement:

"We look forward to continuing to negotiate in good faith a new contract with our valued employees at Target Field. It is our full intention that we will continue full-service concessions at Target Field should there be a strike.

"If UNITE HERE’s greed insists on displacing nonprofit fundraising, we believe the community will be deeply impacted. The decades-long partnerships we have with community groups that depend on concessions at Target Field for fundraising is something that reflect the values of the fans and residents of Minnesota."