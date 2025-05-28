Target Field hosts special game-day experience for Autism Awareness Day

The Brief The first ever Autism Awareness Day at Target Field hosted about 130 kids, teachers and parents. The ballpark gave them a game-day experience without the crowds and noise. A "practice run" to get those with autism an experience with the environment to make it more comfortable to return for a full game.



Typically, tour groups at Target Field don’t have to scan a ticket to get through the gate.

This group did. Because making this feel like an actual game day at the ballpark was the entire point.

"Personally speaking, as a mom of a little one with autism," Suzi Fish, a special education teacher in Shakopee, told FOX 9. "New events and new environments like this can be really overwhelming."

Fish helped get the ball rolling on this event a couple of months ago, which became the first ever Autism Awareness Day at Target Field. The hope is that kids who might not be comfortable going to a game may feel differently after visiting it empty.

"And it gives parents hope that maybe they can attend that Twins game. Maybe we can go on this outing that we’ve kind of been cautious about," said Fish.

She says it’s common practice in autism education to do practice runs or mimic events to help kids with places they might otherwise avoid.

"Probably the biggest benefit to this is that I’ve been in this environment before. I remember how it felt, I remember being successful," Fish said.

The tour of the ballpark included a stop on the field to meet Twins relief pitcher Danny Coulombe, whose 5-year-old son was diagnosed with autism a couple of years ago.

"This is awesome," he said as he took pictures with the kids.

There was also a stop in the Target Field Sensory Suite, which opened three years ago as a place where people can go for some calm if they’re feeling over-stimulated.

It’s proven very successful and is starting to become a feature of more stadiums and ballparks.

"The awesome thing about it is a lot of teams are doing it now," said Coulombe. "We opened a sensory room in our spring training ballpark and we were the first ones to do that, so it’s becoming way more common, which is an awesome thing."

The simulated day concluded with a visit from TC Bear, a trip to the concession stands and the Twins away game playing on the giant scoreboard over left field.

Twins officials say they hope to make the event an annual outing.