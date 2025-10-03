Target Field replica built from Legos by Plymouth man

The Brief The season may be over for the Minnesota Twins, but the work isn't done for one of their biggest fans. Pat Brey has spent the last three years making a Lego version of Target Field. Brey says the mini-stadium combines his love of the Twins, baseball and Legos into one passion project.



A young architectural draftsman has found a unique way to show his devotion to the Minnesota Twins, brick by brick.

'’This is absolutely incredible'

What we know:

As a Town Ball outfielder and a lifelong Twins fan, Pat Brey has a love of baseball.

Now he's found a unique way to pay tribute to his favorite team's favorite field.

"I'm absolutely amazed about it. I come down here and look at it still. I'm just blown away. This is absolutely incredible that the hard work, the determination and everything I poured into it is finally starting to pay off," said Brey.

Covering his bases

The backstory:

Three years ago, Brey decided to take a swing at building a miniature version of Target Field out of Legos that is four feet wide, five feet long and just over a foot high.

He designed it himself and estimates he's used up to 15,000 bricks and put in up to 300 hours, creating small-scale replicas of familiar features Twins fans have come to know and love.

"I love the Twins. I love Target Field and obviously I love Legos. So being able to take all of that and combine it into one. This is one of the rare things you can do with all of those things," said Brey.

Along the way, Brey has also made time-lapse videos of the process and posted them on social media.

Some have received tens of thousands of views, giving his followers a step-by-step look at all the work that goes into making his meticulous model.

"The Twins have been able to see it and TC Bear's official account has seen it. So that's been really exciting, very motivating as well," said Brey.

Knocking it out of the park

What they're saying:

Brey says he's about ¾ of the way done, and he hopes to finish in the next month or two.

His goal is for his field of dreams to be on permanent display at Target Field, because it will always be a home run for him.

"I love going to the Twins stadium. I love going to the games, going down there. It's super nice. Super clean. The staff is amazing, so to be able to capture it all has been a blast," said Brey.