Target Field opening gates early as Shohei Ohtani pitches against Twins

The Brief Target Field will allow fans inside 30 minutes earlier than usual on Wednesday, June 24, with gates opening at 5 p.m. The decision comes due to an anticipated high turnout with a premier pitching matchup featuring Twins All-Star Joe Ryan against the Dodgers’ superstar Shohei Ohtani. Concession workers held a strike on Monday to start this series as they negotiate with parent company Delaware North for better wages and protections.



The Minnesota Twins have announced that the Target Field gates will open 30 minutes earlier, at 5 p.m., prior to tonight’s series finale against the two-time defending World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers and pitching phenom Shohei Ohtani.

Target Field opening gates early against Dodgers

What we know:

First pitch tonight is scheduled for 6:40 p.m., with a premier pitching match-up featuring Twins All-Star Joe Ryan against the Dodgers’ two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. Ryan was scheduled to start Tuesday night's match-up at Target Field, but was scratched due to illness.

Dig deeper:

The Twins, who dropped their first two games to the Dodgers after posting a 5-1 record on their previous road trip, lost 12-3 on Tuesday night as the Dodgers compiled 12 runs on a season-high-tying 17 hits and seven walks.

The backstory:

As part of its "Twins Tuesdays" programming, several games will be broadcast on FOX 9 this season.

The remaining schedule for free over-the-air games can be found below:

6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8: Twins vs. Cleveland Guardians

6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29: Twins vs. Kansas City Royals

6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11: Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles

6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 18: Twins vs. Atlanta Braves

6:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1: Twins vs. Detroit Tigers

Target Field workers strike

Big picture view:

Planning their timing around one of the busiest series of the season, Target Field concessions workers went on a one-day strike Monday, ahead of the Minnesota Twins hosting a three-game series against the L.A. Dodgers.

The group held a rally at Target Field on Monday before the Twins start a three-game series against the L.A. Dodgers.

With Shohei Ohtani in town and the Dodgers having the best record in Major League Baseball, crowds are expected to be as big as they have been all season.

Union leaders said the strike comes after months of contract talks where workers say they bargained in good faith, but Delaware North did not. The union claims the company proposed keeping most workers at minimum wage and offering only a 50-cent raise to others, while rejecting top union priorities.