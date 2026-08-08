MN wildfires: Authorities report continued containment progress as sections reopen to public

The Brief The Minnesota wildfires sparked by the July Lightning Incident have burned more than 73,000 acres. Parts of Superior National Forest have reopened while burn bans and fire restrictions remain in place in most counties. Crews report they are making progress, but containment varies widely based on weather and terrain.



Firefighters continue to battle the wildfires caused by the July Lightning Incident across northern Minnesota and neighboring Canada, where fires have burned a combined 73,585 acres.

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July Lightning Incident containment efforts

Image shared by Superior National Forest shows areas that remain closed due to wildfires in the Minnesota Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness. (Supplied)

By the numbers:

According to the latest July Lightning Event update, 64,978 acres have burned in the United States and 8,607 acres in Canada.

A total of 823 personnel are assigned to the incident, with firefighters, aircraft and heavy equipment working across the affected area.

Authorities shared the following details on six active fires in the Minnesota Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

The largest blaze, the Bear Trap Fire, has burned 37,812 acres, including 29,705 acres in the United States. Located about 20 miles north of Ely, the fire is 40% contained.

The remote Thumb Fire, about six miles south of Gakijiwanong Anishnaabe Nation in Canada, has burned 18,134 acres, including 17,634 acres in the United States. It is 48% contained.

The Sioux Fire, north of the Echo Trail and east of Jeanette Campground, has burned 7,041 acres and is 34% contained.

The Wolfpack Fire, north of the Echo Trail and east of Loon Lake, is at 6,239 acres and 23% containment.

The Camp Fire, five miles north of Winton, has burned 4,359 acres and is 64% contained.

The Little Knife Fire, northwest of Grand Marais, has burned 4,815 acres and is 90% contained. Six Superior National Forest personnel have been inserted to manage the fire, and officials reported no visible smoke within its perimeter.

What they're saying:

Authorities say aircraft continue to make numerous water drops in support of firefighters and are also transporting personnel and cargo into areas that are difficult to reach from the ground.

Heavy equipment crews are reportedly making progress on shaded fuel breaks along the Echo Trail. Firefighters are also using direct suppression tactics when conditions allow, including along the east flank of the Sioux Fire, where crews are working north from the Echo Trail and west from Ramshead Lake.

In efforts to contain the Thumb Fire, firefighters say they are working between Slim, Fat and Eugene lakes. Crews are also attacking a finger of the Camp Fire east of Pipestone Bay.

Suppression work is underway on the Bear Trap Fire, northwest from Boot Lake and between Gun and Wagosh lakes on the fire's eastern side, according to U.S. Forest Service officials.

Communications in the remote Thumb Fire area have been improved with the successful installation of a radio repeater tower.

For the Bear Trap Fire, a drone is expected to search for lingering hotspots along the southern edge of the fire east of Swamp Creek.

What you can do:

Visitors are allowed in parts of Superior National Forest and can check the status of certain areas by visiting the U.S. Forest Service web page.

Residents and property owners are also advised to check their county evacuation websites for the most up-to-date evacuation information.

Local burning restrictions should also be verified before taking part in any activities that could produce sparks or flames.