South Minneapolis shooting: Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle
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MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in south Minneapolis.
Fatal south Minneapolis shooting
What we know:
Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday.
Police then found a man in his 30s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died at the scene despite efforts to save him.
No arrests have been announced.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not shared information on what may have led to the shooting or any details on possible suspects.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.