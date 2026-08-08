South Minneapolis shooting: Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle

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The Brief Minneapolis police say a man is dead after he was found shot inside a vehicle on Friday night. Officers responded to the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South at about 10:30 p.m. No arrests have been announced.



Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in south Minneapolis.

Fatal south Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police then found a man in his 30s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died at the scene despite efforts to save him.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared information on what may have led to the shooting or any details on possible suspects.