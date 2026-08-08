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South Minneapolis shooting: Man dies after being found shot inside vehicle

By
FOX 9
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 8, 2026 9:15 AM CDT
Published August 8, 2026 9:15 AM CDT
article

Image shows Minneapolis police investigating a fatal shooting. (FOX 9)

The Brief

    • Minneapolis police say a man is dead after he was found shot inside a vehicle on Friday night.
    • Officers responded to the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South at about 10:30 p.m.
    • No arrests have been announced.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in south Minneapolis.

Fatal south Minneapolis shooting 

What we know:

Officers say they responded to the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South at about 10:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police then found a man in his 30s with life-threatening gunshot wounds. He died at the scene despite efforts to save him.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not shared information on what may have led to the shooting or any details on possible suspects. 

The Source: This story uses information shared by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyMinneapolis