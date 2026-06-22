Target Field concession workers go on strike ahead of Twins/Dodgers series

The Brief Target Field concessions workers went on strike Monday, ahead of the Minnesota Twins hosting a three-game series against the L.A. Dodgers. Crowds are expected to be as big as they have been all season, with Shohei Ohtani in town. UNITE Here Local 17 says more than 500 employees will strike at 4 p.m. on June 22 if demands aren’t met for better health insurance, higher wages and more job protections.



The Minnesota Twins are back home for one of their biggest series of the season so far, and Target Field’s concession workers are going on strike.

Target Field strike

What we know:

As of Sunday night, there have been no indications of a labor agreement between Delaware North and its union, UNITE HERE Local 17.

The group is holding a rally at Target Field Monday before the Twins start a three-game series against the L.A. Dodgers. With Shohei Ohtani in town and the Dodgers having the best record in Major League Baseball, crowds are expected to be as big as they have been all season.

Target Field workers announce strike date

Why you should care:

Back on June 11, the leaders of UNITE Here Local 17, the union for Target Field concession workers with Delaware North, said more than 500 employees will strike at 4 p.m. on June 22 if demands aren’t met for better health insurance, higher wages and more job protections.

The Twins start a three-game series against the Dodgers on Monday, which means Shohei Ohtani will be at Target Field. The Dodgers and Ohtani should mean Target Field crowds could be the biggest of the season.

Union leaders said the strike comes after months of contract talks where workers say they bargained in good faith, but Delaware North did not. The union claims the company proposed keeping most workers at minimum wage and offering only a 50-cent raise to others, while rejecting top union priorities.

Delaware North says concession sales will go on

The other side:

Officials with Delaware North said back on June 11 if UNION HERE Local 17 does go on strike Monday, it will not impact their full-concession sales. More than 250 replacement workers have been called in.

The Dodgers come to Target Field with a 49-28 record, the best team in MLB. The Twins return home having won six of their past seven games, getting back into the American League playoff race.