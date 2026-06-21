Twins hosting Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers coming off hot streak

The Brief The Minnesota Twins host the L.A. Dodgers for a three-game series starting Monday, which means Shohei Ohtani is in town. The Target Field crowds should be as big as they've been since Opening Day, with one of the biggest starts in MLB in town. The Twins are also on a hot streak, having won six of their past seven games to get back into playoff contention.



The Minnesota Twins are coming home from a six-game road trip and have been away from Target Field for nine of their past 12 games, but might see the biggest crowds of the season at Target Field starting Monday.

Twins host Shohei Ohtani, L.A. Dodgers

What we know:

Target Field might have its biggest crowds since Opening Day, as the L.A. Dodgers come to Minneapolis for a three-game series. That means Shohei Ohtani, one of Major League Baseball’s biggest stars, will be in town.

The Dodgers come to Minnesota currently the best team in baseball at 49-28. They have a half-game lead in the National League West, and Ohtani is back from injury. Ohtani is hitting .297 with 16 home runs and 43 RBI in 74 games. He’s also their ace on the mound, currently with a 7-2 record and a 1.47 earned run average in 12 starts and 73 2/3 innings.

What we don't know:

Any time the Dodgers come to Target Field, the seats fill up and Ohtani comes with a media entourage. If the pitching probables hold, Ohtani will likely start on the mound for the Dodgers Wednesday night in the series finale.

Twins return home on hot streak

Why you should care:

For the Twins, it comes as they’re playing some of their best baseball of the season against some of the MLB’s worst teams. The Twins beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2 on Sunday to sweep the three-game series after a 16-8 win Saturday night.

The Twins have won six of their last seven games, and are suddenly back in the playoff hunt after it seemed like it might be a long summer at Target Field. The Twins are currently 38-41, but are just 3.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox for the American League Central Division lead, and just one game out of a Wild Card spot.