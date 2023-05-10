Expand / Collapse search

T-Pain, Carly Pearce to play Twins Postgame Concert Series

By Fox 9 Staff
Minnesota Twins
The Twins announced acts for their 2023 Postgame Target Series. 

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnesota Twins announced T-Pain and Carly Pearce will highlight the Twins' 2023 Postgame Concert Series at Target Field.

T-Pain will perform following the Twins game on June 15 against the Tigers and Pearce after the Aug. 24 game against the Rangers. Both sets are free with a ticket to that evening’s game and will be about 75 minutes. 

