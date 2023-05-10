T-Pain, Carly Pearce to play Twins Postgame Concert Series

article

The Minnesota Twins announced T-Pain and Carly Pearce will highlight the Twins' 2023 Postgame Concert Series at Target Field.

T-Pain will perform following the Twins game on June 15 against the Tigers and Pearce after the Aug. 24 game against the Rangers. Both sets are free with a ticket to that evening’s game and will be about 75 minutes.

