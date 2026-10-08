Axe-wielding assault suspect prompts SWAT response in St. Joseph
article
ST. JOSEPH, Minn. (FOX 9) - There is a large police presence in St. Joseph, Minnesota on Thursday morning.
Standoff with assault suspect
What we know:
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT team is attempting to arrest an assault suspect accused of forcing his way into a home with an axe on Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office said the man threatened officers with an axe when they tried to take him into custody.
Officials have been on the scene for several hours now. They are asking the public to stay out of the area while the situation is ongoing.
The Source: This story uses information from a Stearns County Sheriff's Office news release.