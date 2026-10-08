Axe-wielding assault suspect prompts SWAT response in St. Joseph

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The Brief There is a large police presence in St. Joseph as law enforcement is attempting to take an assault suspect into custody. The man is accused of forcing his way into a home with an axe on Wednesday and threatening officers. Officials are asking the public to avoid the area while the situation is ongoing.



There is a large police presence in St. Joseph, Minnesota on Thursday morning.

Standoff with assault suspect

What we know:

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a SWAT team is attempting to arrest an assault suspect accused of forcing his way into a home with an axe on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the man threatened officers with an axe when they tried to take him into custody.

Officials have been on the scene for several hours now. They are asking the public to stay out of the area while the situation is ongoing.