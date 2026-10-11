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Suspect's gun fired in downtown Mankato during struggle with police, no injuries reported

By
FOX 9
Mankato
Published October 11, 2026 11:19 AM CDT
Published October 11, 2026 11:19 AM CDT

The Brief

    • Authorities say a suspect's handgun was fired during a struggle with Mankato police.
    • Police say they responded to a fight and pursued the suspect when they saw he was armed.
    • No injuries were reported, and the suspect was arrested before being taken to the hospital. 

MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mankato police say a suspect's handgun was fired during a struggle with officers in downtown Mankato.

Downtown Mankato arrest after shot fired 

What we know:

Officials with the City of Mankato said police responded to a report of two people fighting in the 500 block of South Front Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police then saw one of the people involved in the fight had a handgun. That person then ran away, and officers gave chase, city officials say.

Authorities say officers then caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued when they tried to take him into custody. During this struggle, the suspect's handgun was fired.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect, a 29-year-old man from St. Paul, was arrested and taken to the hospital as a precaution. 

What we don't know:

Details on what led to the initial fight have not been shared.

Charging documents for the man who was arrested were not available as of Sunday morning.

The Source: This story uses information shared by the City of Mankato. 

MankatoCrime and Public Safety