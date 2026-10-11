Suspect's gun fired in downtown Mankato during struggle with police, no injuries reported

The Brief Authorities say a suspect's handgun was fired during a struggle with Mankato police. Police say they responded to a fight and pursued the suspect when they saw he was armed. No injuries were reported, and the suspect was arrested before being taken to the hospital.



Mankato police say a suspect's handgun was fired during a struggle with officers in downtown Mankato.

Downtown Mankato arrest after shot fired

What we know:

Officials with the City of Mankato said police responded to a report of two people fighting in the 500 block of South Front Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Police then saw one of the people involved in the fight had a handgun. That person then ran away, and officers gave chase, city officials say.

Authorities say officers then caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued when they tried to take him into custody. During this struggle, the suspect's handgun was fired.

No injuries were reported.

Police say the suspect, a 29-year-old man from St. Paul, was arrested and taken to the hospital as a precaution.

What we don't know:

Details on what led to the initial fight have not been shared.

Charging documents for the man who was arrested were not available as of Sunday morning.