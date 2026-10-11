Suspect's gun fired in downtown Mankato during struggle with police, no injuries reported
MANKATO, Minn. (FOX 9) - Mankato police say a suspect's handgun was fired during a struggle with officers in downtown Mankato.
Downtown Mankato arrest after shot fired
What we know:
Officials with the City of Mankato said police responded to a report of two people fighting in the 500 block of South Front Street around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Police then saw one of the people involved in the fight had a handgun. That person then ran away, and officers gave chase, city officials say.
Authorities say officers then caught up with the suspect and a struggle ensued when they tried to take him into custody. During this struggle, the suspect's handgun was fired.
No injuries were reported.
Police say the suspect, a 29-year-old man from St. Paul, was arrested and taken to the hospital as a precaution.
What we don't know:
Details on what led to the initial fight have not been shared.
Charging documents for the man who was arrested were not available as of Sunday morning.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the City of Mankato.