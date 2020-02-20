Suspect in Dinkytown sexual assault believed responsible for several attacks on women in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they believe may be responsible for several sexual assaults, including one in the Dinkytown area Tuesday.

Tuesday’s incident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. near the intersection of 6th Street Southeast and 10th Avenue Southeast. Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said the victim was sitting in her car when a stranger attempted to sexually assault her. She fought off the assailant, who fled.

Elder described the attack as "brazen" because it occurred in broad daylight at a busy intersection near the University of Minnesota campus. The incident was first reported by the University of Minnesota Department of Public Safety as an attempted kidnapping.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s or 40s with a possible beard. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt pulled up over his head at the time of the attack

Elder said police believe the same suspect is responsible for several similar assaults on women in Minneapolis over the last two years, although he did not provide details regarding those incidents.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding any of these attacks to call the MPD tip line at 612-692-8477 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Minnesota at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppersmn.org.