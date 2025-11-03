Suspect arrested after armed robbery of men making music video

The Brief Minneapolis Police say they got a very clear picture of a robbery suspect because his victims were already recording video. The suspects were behind a business near 19th and Nicollet Avenue South when approached by suspect who took cash and jewelry. Hours later, the suspect was seen on a city camera in the same area and arrested soon after, handgun with extended magazine recovered.



It’s said that a picture’s worth a thousand words. That came into play when two men who told police they were recording a music video because victims of an armed robbery with the cameras still running.

Caught on camera

What we know:

Police were called to the 1800 block of Nicollet Avenue South late in the afternoon of Oct. 18 to the report of two men who said that they were recording a music video when a suspect approached them.

According to the criminal complaint, as the victims were filming, the suspect, a 20-year-old man from St. Paul, came up behind them and pointed a handgun with an extended magazine and demanded jewelry. He has since been charged with two felonies.

"At one point, the suspect racked the handgun when [the ]cictim was not removing jewelry fast enough," the charges state.

The suspect also made off with a watch and about $1,100 in cash and ran off with an unidentified co-defendant.

According to the charges, "the robbery was captured on the music video footage being shot," and police had a clear picture of exactly who they were looking for.

Caught on camera again

What's next:

Later that night, the suspect was seen again, this time on city surveillance cameras, in the same area and still wearing the same clothing from the earlier incident, with the same backpack still slung over his shoulder.

Officers approached him, he took off running, but was taken into custody after a short foot chase.

Some of the stolen jewelry and cash were recovered.

Police say the suspect also had a Glock handgun with a 31-round extended magazine.

Due to a previous felony, he was barred from carrying weapons or ammunition.