Suspect arrested after woman’s body found in ditch by dog-walker in Rochester

Law enforcement arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to the death of a woman in Rochester who was found in a ditch by a dog walker on Monday.

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a call on Monday around 4:30 p.m. after a person said their dog started pulling towards the east ditch of West River Road and saw what appeared to be an arm about 20-25 feet from the roadway.

Authorities located Kimberly Ann Robinson, 41, and started investigating the suspicious death. Police said the autopsy was completed on Wednesday, but the final results could take several weeks. However, they believe she died as a result of gunfire.

"Our condolences go out to the family and friends of Ms. Robinson. Their loss should be on the forefront of all of our minds as we work to find answers as to yet another unnecessary and tragic loss of human life," the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

During the investigation, law enforcement had a person of interest and started working with the 39-year-olds family, who brought him to authorities for questioning. The 39-year-old would not speak to investigators and was placed under arrest.

The 39-year-old was booked into the Olmsted County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. He has not been officially charged as of Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office said the case remains under investigation, and law enforcement executed three search warrants in Rochester for additional evidence in the case.