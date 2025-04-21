Surprise enrollments heat up MN Care for undocumented immigrants battle

The Brief Legislators are battling over whether to continue budgeting for MN Care to include coverage for undocumented immigrants. Newly released statistics show more than 17,000 undocumented immigrants enrolled in the first three months. Nonpartisan legislative analysts expected about 7,800, so the cost is now more than doubled to upwards of $100 million a year. Republicans want to exclude undocumented immigrants and direct the money elsewhere. Democrats don't, and they have support from hospitals, religious organizations, labor unions, and insurers.



A battle is brewing in the legislature over funding healthcare for undocumented immigrants.

Double the covered

Double the cost:

Newly released statistics show more than double the number of people have applied for MN Care than predicted last year.

Republicans point to the direct cost of MN Care.

It’s about $450 million coming from taxpayers over four years.

Democrats see savings on fewer emergency room visits, and they have support from groups that don’t always see eye-to-eye.

New coverage

Unexpected enrollment:

Undocumented immigrants first got access to MN Care on Jan. 1, 2025.

The DFL trifecta gave it to them knowing it could cost $50 million a year based on the estimated enrollment numbers from nonpartisan legislative analysts.

They expected to insure about 7,800 undocumented immigrants.

More than 17,000 signed up in the first three months.

"We should not be surprised by this dramatic increase because this program creates an incentive for illegal immigrants to come here to Minnesota," said Sen. Jordan Rasmusson, (R-Fergus Falls).

A spokesperson for the Department of Human Services told us "all MN Care enrollees must meet all other requirements for the program, including income and residency requirements. Enrollees are subject to monthly premiums based on their income."

They say only 3.378 of the undocumented immigrants had any claims for healthcare services as of April 1.

Cut it out?

Minnesotans First:

House Republicans have proposed a bill, HF 10, to cut undocumented immigrants out of the system.

At current enrollment levels, it could save the state more than $100 million a year – money they say could instead go to other parts of the healthcare ecosystem.

"Let's prioritize Minnesotans first," said the bill's author, Rep. Isaac Schultz, (R-Elmdale Township). "And let's ensure that our budget is balanced here in Minnesota and that our priorities are with Minnesotans first."

Keep it in?

Costs and compassion:

Democrats oppose the change, and they have support from hospitals, religious organizations, labor unions, and insurers.

They say spending on MN Care actually saves money by keeping people away from the ER.

Hospital executives say they spent $460 million on charity care in 2023 alone.

"When people are covered and they have access to care, they can seek preventative care as well as vaccinations, which improves public health," said Dan Endreson of the Minnesota Council of Health Plans. "Having insurance coverage also mitigates the delivery of uncompensated care especially for hospitals who have a duty to care for those who show up in their emergency rooms. Uncompensated Care is a significant driver or a significant contributor to health care costs which we're all paying for."

The state’s Catholic Church points to the words of the leader they lost Monday as guiding their opposition.

"We welcome immigrants when convenient and also punish them when doing so is advantageous," said Jason Adkins, executive director of the Minnesota Catholic Conference. "They are, as Pope Francis has said, pawns on the chessboard of humanity."

What's next:

There are no compromises on the table right now, but Catholic leaders may have offered one.

They said, at the very least, the state should make sure all children get coverage.