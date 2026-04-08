Superior officer shoots person during arrest attempt, investigation underway

article

The Brief A Superior police officer shot and killed a person during an attempted arrest on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. The officer was injured and is in stable condition at a local hospital. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating and will turn over findings to the Douglas County District Attorney.



Authorities are investigating after a police officer shot and killed a person during a confrontation in Superior, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night.

Superior officer shoots person during arrest attempt

What we know:

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, a Superior police officer found a wanted person with two others in the 1700 block of Oakes Avenue at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday.

As the officer approached, one of the additional people tried to run away, leading to a physical struggle with the officer.

The DOJ says the officer fired their weapon during the struggle, hitting the person who tried to flee. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the person was pronounced dead.

The officer was hurt during the altercation and was taken to a local hospital, where they are in stable condition. The officer was wearing a body-worn camera during the incident, and will be placed on paid administrative leave as required by department policy, authorities say.

Investigation underway

Dig deeper:

According to a press release, the Division of Criminal Investigation is leading the case, with help from a crime response specialist and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The DOJ says law enforcement is fully cooperating with the investigation.

Once the investigation is complete, the DOJ will give its findings to the Douglas County District Attorney’s office for review.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of those involved, details about the wanted person, or what led up to the officer’s use of force.