Suni Lee statue stolen from St. Paul park

The Brief St. Paul police are searching for a statue of Olympic gymnast Suni Lee. The statue was stolen from Lake Phalen over the past day. The statue commerated Lee winning gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021.



A statue of Olympic gold medalist gymnast Suni Lee has been stolen from a St. Paul park.

What we know:

The St. Paul Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the statue of Suni Lee.

In a post, the department says the statue and name plate were stolen from Lake Phalen Regional Park sometime over the past day.

The backstory:

The statue was placed at the park back just over two years ago, on July 30, 2023 – which the city proclaimed as "Suni Lee Day."

The statue and holiday commemorated Lee winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

This is not the first time a statue of a prominent figure has been stolen in St. Paul. Just this past February, a statue of "Great Gatsby" author F. Scott Fitzgerald was stolen and destroyed by a thief looking to sell the copper.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the theft is asked to contact St. Paul police via email SPPD-eastinvestigations@stpaul.gov.