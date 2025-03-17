Sudiksha Konanki missing: St. Cloud student asks to be released from house arrest

The Brief Attorneys for St. Cloud State student Joshua Riibe are asking for him to be released from detainment. He's being held in the Dominican Republic as a key witness in the disappearance of Virginia student Sudiksha Konanki. Riibe was the last person to see Konanki alive, but is not accused of committing a crime.



The St. Cloud student who was the last person to see missing American college student Sudiksha Konanki before she went missing at a Punta Cana resort in the Dominican Republic is asking to be released from house arrest amid the investigation.

Student goes missing

The backstory:

Josh Riibe, an Iowa native attending St. Cloud State University, has been held by Dominican Republic authorities as a key witness in the disappearance of University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki.

According to a police interview transcript obtained by FOX News, Riibe said they met that night. Then he said they made their way to the beach. The two were talking in the water when a big wave hit, and he said he struggled to help her ashore.

Then, at some point, he threw up and passed out. Several hours later, he said he returned to his hotel room alone.

What we know:

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have searched the coastline for Konanki since she was reported missing on March 6. Surveillance video shows Konanki walking to the beach with a group of people around 4:15 a.m. that morning. Most of the group is seen leaving the beach around 6 a.m.

Riibe is seen leaving the beach shortly before 10 a.m. Konanki wasn't reported missing until hours later.

Konanki's disappearance comes two months after four European tourists drowned at the same report.

St. Cloud student held as witness

Big picture view:

Riibe has been held for questioning by Dominican authorities as a key witness to the disappearance.

Riibe has not been accused of committing a crime and his parents say he has cooperated fully with the investigation.

His parents have criticized how authorities have handled the case, saying Riibe has been repeatedly questioned without legal counsel or a translator.

On Monday, attorneys for Riibe filed a writ of habeas corpus, asking for the 22-year-old to be released from his detainment at the resort. Authorities confiscated his passport and held him under police surveillance.

A hearing on Riibe's request will be heard at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.