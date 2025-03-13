Sudiksha Konanki missing: The timeline so far

The Brief Interpol has now issued a yellow notice for Sudiksha Konanki. Surveillance video shows Konanki with seven other people walking to the beach at 4:15 a.m. on March 6. Konanki’s disappearance comes a couple of months after four tourists drowned in the same area.



It's now been one week since 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh student Sudiksha Konanki disappeared in the Dominican Republic. She was on spring break with friends. Interpol has now issued a yellow notice for her.

Sudiksha Konanki goes missing

Timeline:

Konanki and five friends flew to the Dominican Republic on March 3. They stayed at a resort in Punta Cana.

Surveillance video shows Konanki, Joshua Riibe and six other people walking to the beach at 4:15 a.m. on March 6 after spending time at the bar. The rest of the group left the beach around 6 a.m. Riibe returned to the hotel around 10 o'clock. Konanki’s friends reported her missing around 4 p.m. that day.

Yellow alert for missing spring break student

What we don't know:

The yellow alert from Interpol gives more visibility to cases of missing persons. FOX 9 previously reported St. Cloud State University Student Joshua Riibe has been named a person of interest.

Search efforts

Investigation:

300 officers are using helicopters, drones, boats, and dogs to search for Konanki. As for Joshua Riibe, the surveillance video shows him with Konanki before she disappeared. He’s from Iowa and attends St. Cloud State University. Riibe was vacationing in Punta Cana Konanki’s traveling group. Authorities stressed that Riibe is not a criminal suspect and that this is not a criminal investigation right now.

What authorities are saying: Officials say Riibe told them a wave hit him and Konanki on the beach. Her disappearance comes a couple of months after four tourists drowned in the same area. They had been swept away by strong currents. Authorities say right now there are no indications that Konanki drowned.