Sudiksha Konanki missing: SCSU student's story has 'inconsistencies' authorities say

Punta Cana authorities are reporting inconsistencies in the statement made by Joshua Steven Riibe, a St. Cloud University student, who they believe is the last person to see Sudiksha Konanki alive in the early morning of March 6.

A copy of the statement was obtained exclusively by the Spanish-speaking news site Noticias SIN.

Sudiksha Konanki latest

What they're saying:

Documents from the prosecutor's office, according to Noticias SIN, state that Riibe told investigators he initially saved Konanki from strong waves when they went to the beach together at dawn.

Riibe said that he then put her on the ground in front of him and saw her go back to collect her things. At that time, the water then hit her knees, and he did not see her again, according to the statement cited in the report.

The article then states Riibe, under advice from his lawyers, evaded questions and invoked his right to remain silent.

Riibe is currently a person of interest in the investigation as authorities work to confirm if a crime was committed.

Missing person investigation

The backstory:

Konanki, 20, of Chantilly, Virginia, was reported missing while vacationing with five college friends at a Riu República Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. They flew to the country on March 3.

She was last seen on the beach in the early morning of March 6, authorities said. The hotel noted Konanki’s disappearance coincided with a power outage that prompted multiple guests to head to the beach.

Konanki's family says her belongings, including a phone and wallet, were left with her friends, The Associated Press reports.

Konanki attends the University of Pittsburgh. She is a citizen of India and a U.S. permanent resident, authorities said.

Local perspective:

Dominican police say they have been interviewing people who were with Konanki before she went missing. They've been using drones, helicopters and detection dogs to search the waters of the east coast of the Dominican Republic, the AP reports.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office told FOX 9 on Wednesday Joshua Riibe, a 22-year-old from Iowa, is a "person of interest" in the investigation, but stressed this is not a criminal investigation and he is not a suspect.

Riibe is a St. Cloud University student who was vacationing in Punta Cana but not part of Konanki's traveling group. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office says he "may have been the last one to have seen her, so is of particular interest."

Surveillance video shows Riibe with Konanki before she disappeared.

According to St. Cloud State University, Riibe "is a currently enrolled student at St. Cloud State, and he has attended the university since 2023. He is a senior who is majoring in land surveying and mapping sciences. His hometown is Rock Rapids, Iowa, and he has never been a student-athlete at SCSU."