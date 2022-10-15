Student loan forgiveness website launches in test mode — applications available ‘periodically’

Applications for federal student loan relief are live on the government’s student aid website — sort of. The government has launched a beta version of the student loan forgiveness application to get ready for its official launch later this month.

The U.S. Education Department said the application forms will be on and off on the site until the formal launch. If you go to studentaid.gov and fill out an available application, you won’t have to reapply after the actual site goes live.

Other times, users who visit the student aid website will get a message inviting them to "check back soon."

Who is eligible for student debt relief?

Democratic President Joe Biden announced in August that his administration would cancel up to $20,000 in education debt for huge numbers of borrowers.

The program will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for those making less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically demonstrate more financial need, will get an additional $10,000 in debt forgiven.

The cancellation applies to federal student loans used to attend undergraduate and graduate school, along with Parent Plus loans. Current college students qualify if their loans were disbursed before July 1. Administration officials said applications for debt relief will be available in October.

The plan makes 43 million borrowers eligible for some debt forgiveness, with 20 million who could get their debt erased entirely, according to the administration.

The Biden administration quietly scaled back eligibility rules for the debt relief amid legal challenges, eliminating a relatively small group of borrowers who are the subject of legal debate in the suit. Those borrowers, whose loans are backed by the federal government but owned by private banks — a relic of defunct lending programs — are now ineligible for Biden’s debt cancellation, the Education Department said.

How to apply for student loan forgiveness

Borrowers can apply for the one-time student debt relief by filling out the application form on the studentaid.gov website. The website will formally launch later in October. It will take four-six weeks for the forgiveness to be applied.

Borrowers who want debt relief applied to their balances before the student loan payment pause expires Dec. 31 should apply by Nov. 15. Applications will still be accepted after the moratorium ends.

You can go to StudentAid.gov and sign up to be notified when the application goes live.

Not everyone who is eligible for loan forgiveness under Biden’s plan will have to fill out an application.

The Education Department already has income data for about eight million people, or roughly 20% of borrowers, officials said. If those people qualify based on the income on file, they’ll get relief automatically.

Will student loan forgiveness survive legal challenges?

The administration faced threats of legal challenges to its plans almost immediately, and several lawsuits have already been filed. Six Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration to halt the student loan plans, accusing the president of overstepping his executive powers. A federal judge is weighing that case.

Another lawsuit against Biden’s student loan program was filed in an Indiana federal court by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a libertarian legal advocacy group that employs a lawyer who says he would be harmed by the forgiveness plan.

A third suit, filed by the Job Creators Network Foundation, argues the Biden administration violated federal procedures by failing to seek public input on the program.

White House spokesman Abdullah Hasan responded with a statement defending the loan forgiveness program.

"While opponents of our plan are siding with special interests and trying every which way to keep millions of middle-class Americans in debt, the President and his Administration are fighting to lawfully give middle-class families some breathing room as they recover from the pandemic and prepare to resume loan payments in January," he said in a statement.

The Congressional Budget Office has said the program will cost about $400 billion over the next three decades.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.