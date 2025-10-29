Student cried, hid from assistant principal after sexual harassment: Docs

The Brief A former Osseo Area Schools student, then 9 years old, suffered panic attacks and hid in a classroom to avoid sexual harassment, documents revealed. The Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Tuesday announced a settlement between the district and the former student. The district knew about the sexual harassment but did not address it until after the girl’s parents withdrew her from the district, documents said.



Osseo Area Schools knew that an assistant principal was sexually harassing a 9-year-old student but did nothing about it until after the girl’s parents withdrew her from the district, documents obtained by FOX 9 revealed.

Former administrator subjected girl to "severe" and "pervasive" sexual harassment: report

What the documents revealed:

Several documents obtained by FOX 9 detailed the "severe" and "pervasive" sexual harassment that a 9-year-old girl endured at an Osseo Area Schools elementary school before her parents withdrew her from the district over it. According to the complaint her parents filed and the subsequent report by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, a former assistant principal stared at the girl’s buttocks and rested his head on her shoulder.

The agency found that the district was aware of the sexual harassment and launched multiple investigations into it but did nothing to stop it. The district gave the administrator, whose name was redacted in the documents, a written reprimand after the student withdrew from the school. He resigned shortly thereafter.

The girl often cried, suffered panic attacks and hid in another classroom and behind staffers to shield herself from the administrator’s harassment, documents said.

Timeline:

According to findings by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, the sexual harassment started in late 2021 and continued until the student withdrew from the district the following March.

October 2021: Harassment begins

March 2022: Student withdraws from district

June 2022: District gives administrator a written reprimand

August 2022: Assistant principal resigns

September 2022: Student’s parents file complaint

July 2025: District settles with former student, agreeing to pay her $61,500

After settlement, Osseo Area Schools responds

The statement:

In a statement, the district, which denied any wrongdoing as part of the settlement, said, in part: "Since this case in 2021-22, staff trainings and student education have substantially increased. Additionally, our schools have encouraged students, parents/caregivers and staff to reach out with any concerns."