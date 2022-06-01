Expand / Collapse search

Stone Arch Bridge Prankster in plant costume scares people

By FOX 9 Staff
A prankster dressed as a potted plant scared people on the Stone Arch Bridge on Tuesday. Melanie G. S. Walby shared the video on Twitter.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A prankster in a plant costume was scaring people on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis this week. 

Melanie G. S. Walby tweeted a video Tuesday night of someone dressed as a potted plant on the Stone Arch Bridge, saying the person was messing with people as they walked by. 

When people walked by, the disguised human would jump up from the pot. 

It's unclear how long they sat there and what their exact purpose was. Either way, they have a fantastic sense of humor. 