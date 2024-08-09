Puppy stolen in Minneapolis returned to owner after robbery, assault

article

Minneapolis police say a Cane Corso puppy that was taken from a 78-year-old man was returned by a "kind person" who purchased the dog and later saw reports that it was stolen.

What we know

The puppy was returned to the 78-year-old man who was "knocked to the ground" around 4 p.m. on Monday in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue South in Minneapolis. The assailants then took the puppy and sold it.

Police say the person who bought the puppy then discovered it was stolen and contacted officers to return the dog.

"The kindness of others is always a wonderful response to violence. Check out the smile of the owner when he was reunited with his canine companion," Minneapolis police said in a Facebook post.

Police ask for help

Police say they are still seeking information on the people believed to be involved in the robbery and shared photos of the suspects.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Minneapolis police are looking for this person who is suspected to taking a puppy. (Minneapolis Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos is asked to contact police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

If you contact the police with a tip, you're asked to reference GO# 24-219304.