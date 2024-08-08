Puppy stolen in Minneapolis, police ask for public's help

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying the people who are suspected of stealing a Cane Corso puppy on Monday.

What happened?

Police say a 78-year-old man was knocked to the ground and his Cane Corso puppy was taken around 4 p.m. on Aug. 5 on the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue South.

The puppy is still "very young" and is wearing a blue harness (pictured).

Minneapolis police are asking for the public's help locating this stolen Cane Corso puppy.

Police ask for help

"We are seeking any information as to the identity of any of the people pictured or the whereabouts of the puppy," police said.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photos or knows where the puppy's location is asked to contact police at policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

If you contact the police with a tip, you're asked to reference GO# 24-219304.