Stillwater flooding: St. Croix River forecast to crest soon

In downtown Stillwater on Sunday, the flooded St. Croix River had many locals stopping to take a photograph.

"As a keepsake, or to show people what happened with all the rain," Bernie Miller told FOX 9.

Because of heavy rains this month, the river is forecast to crest at 88.1 feet on Monday at 7 a.m.

That total is less than one foot below the major flood stage; and because of that, the city has closed several roads and parking lots. There are also no-wake rules in effect for boats along the entire St. Croix River, and the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge was shut down.

Dick Zimmerman, the owner of Stillwater Trolley, says he’s even noticed a decrease in the amount of foot traffic around town.

"On a busy Saturday or Sunday downtown Stillwater is like the state fair," Zimmerman told FOX 9. "Now I would say it’s quiet."

The city’s Fourth of July fireworks show was postponed because of flooding.