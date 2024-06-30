Expand / Collapse search
Stillwater flooding: St. Croix River forecast to crest soon

By
Published  June 30, 2024 6:38pm CDT
Stillwater
FOX 9

St. Croix River expected to crest soon

The St. Croix River is expected to crest at 88.1 feet on Monday after heavy rain causes flooding. Several roads and parking lots are closed in downtown Stillwater due to the river flooding. FOX 9's Babs Santos has the latest.

STILLWATER (FOX 9) - In downtown Stillwater on Sunday, the flooded St. Croix River had many locals stopping to take a photograph.

"As a keepsake, or to show people what happened with all the rain," Bernie Miller told FOX 9.

Because of heavy rains this month, the river is forecast to crest at 88.1 feet on Monday at 7 a.m.

That total is less than one foot below the major flood stage; and because of that, the city has closed several roads and parking lots. There are also no-wake rules in effect for boats along the entire St. Croix River, and the historic Stillwater Lift Bridge was shut down.

Dick Zimmerman, the owner of Stillwater Trolley, says he’s even noticed a decrease in the amount of foot traffic around town.

"On a busy Saturday or Sunday downtown Stillwater is like the state fair," Zimmerman told FOX 9. "Now I would say it’s quiet."

The city’s Fourth of July fireworks show was postponed because of flooding.

