Expand / Collapse search

Stalk & Spade closing all 3 of its plant-based restaurants

By
Published 
Restaurants
FOX 9

From burgers to shakes; everything at Wayzata’s newest restaurant is plant-based

The man behind the ‘Crisp & Green’ restaurants popping up all over the Twin Cities has a new concept opening Thursday in Wayzata. It’s called ‘Stalk & Spade’ and it has all your typical burger joint menu items except they’re all plant-based. The restaurant in downtown Wayzata is the first location, but there are two more coming to Minnesota in 2021 and the company has plans to quickly expand beyond our borders. ‘Stalk & Spade’ is the country’s first plant-based burger franchise. Forbes Magazine referred to the founder, Steele Smiley, as the man who wants to build the plant-based McDonald’s of the future

WAYZATA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota-based Stalk & Spade is closing all three of its vegan restaurants, the chain announced Wednesday. 

In a post on social media Wednesday, Stalk & Spade said it is sharing the "difficult decision" to close all three restaurants "effective today." 

"We started Stalk & Spade with a mission to provide delicious plant-based foods that were familiar favorites you could feel great about eating," the post said. "Over the past couple of years, we've experienced first-hand the unpredictable landscape of the plant-based meat and dairy alternatives industry, which has led us to make this hard choice."

The vegan burger and shake concept by Steele Smiley of Crisp & Green had locations in Wayzata, Edina and Minneapolis. The first location, in Wayzata, opened in 2021.

NHL hockey player opening Minnesota restaurant

Former St. Louis Blues player David Backes is opening Stalk and Spade – a new plant-based restaurant – in Edina