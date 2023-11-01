Stalk & Spade closing all 3 of its plant-based restaurants

Minnesota-based Stalk & Spade is closing all three of its vegan restaurants, the chain announced Wednesday.

In a post on social media Wednesday, Stalk & Spade said it is sharing the "difficult decision" to close all three restaurants "effective today."

"We started Stalk & Spade with a mission to provide delicious plant-based foods that were familiar favorites you could feel great about eating," the post said. "Over the past couple of years, we've experienced first-hand the unpredictable landscape of the plant-based meat and dairy alternatives industry, which has led us to make this hard choice."

The vegan burger and shake concept by Steele Smiley of Crisp & Green had locations in Wayzata, Edina and Minneapolis. The first location, in Wayzata, opened in 2021.