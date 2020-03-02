Staff unpacks Amy Klobuchar's bus at Minneapolis campaign headquarters after senator ends presidential bid

Staff at the campaign headquarters for Amy Klobuchar in Minneapolis unpacked her campaign bus Monday following the announcement that she was dropping out of the Democratic presidential race.

Monday afternoon, two hours after holding a rally in Salt Lake City, the Minnesota senator announced she was ending her campaign for president. Her press secretary said Klobuchar is flying to Dallas to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden at a rally Monday night.

Minnesota will hold its first primary election since 1992 on Tuesday. The only candidates on the Minnesota ballot who remain in the Democratic race are Biden, Bernie Sanders, Mike Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard.