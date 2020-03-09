St. Paul Public Schools closed as teachers go on strike

All St. Paul Public Schools are closed Tuesday, March 10 as teachers go on strike. A mediation session with the St. Paul Federation of Educators lasted until approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday but failed to produce a new two-year contract.

While the school district and teachers' union reached a compromise on some issues, the union’s demand for an increase in mental health, multilingual and special education funding were not met. That means more than 3,000 St. Paul Public School teachers are hitting the picket lines Tuesday for the first time in more than 70 years, forcing schools to close for roughly 37,000 students.

“We wanted to settle this contract and be in school with our students Tuesday morning,” said a statement from SPFE President Nick Faber. “Unfortunately, after more than nine months and marathon bargaining over the weekend, district leaders weren’t willing to move on the issues educators and parents know will help students thrive and break down racial barriers in our schools.”

“I can assure students, families, staff members and our community that the Board of Education, my team and I did absolutely everything we could to avoid a strike by teachers,” said a statement from St. Paul Superintendent Dr. Joe Gothard.

Schools open for breakfast and lunch

SPPS will offer meal sites during the strike, serving breakfast and lunch to anyone 18 and younger at no cost to families.

Beginning Tuesday, March 10, 24 sites will serve two meals daily, with breakfast from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Students will need their own transportation to get to these sites, which will be open for meals only:

Barack and Michelle Obama Elementary

Battle Creek Middle

Bruce F. Vento Elementary

Chelsea Heights Elementary

Cherokee Heights Elementary

Crossroads Elementary

Dayton's Bluff Achievement Plus

Four Seasons Arts+

Frost Lake Elementary

Galtier Community School

Global Arts Plus Lower Campus

Harding Senior High

Hazel Park Preparatory Academy

Highland Park Elementary

Highwood Hills Elementary

Horace Mann Elementary

Jackson Elementary

Jie Ming Mandarin Immersion

Johnson Senior High

L'Etoile du Nord French Immersion - Lower Campus

Mississippi Creative Arts

Riverview West Side School of Excellence

Rondo Education Center

Washington Technology Magnet School

Kid Space sites open Thursday

SPPS will be staffing Kid Space locations with supervised activities and meals for kindergarten through 5th grade students at no cost to families. Kid Space will begin on Thursday, March 12. More information and registration is available at www.spps.org/kidspace.

Kid Space will be staffed by SPPS employees who will continue working during the strike. The program will be able to serve approximately 4,000 kids. There will be no nurse or health care staff at the sites.

Details about Kid Space sites and bus stops is available at spps.org/kidspace beginning at 7:30 a.m. and registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. Additional questions can be answered by the SPPS Student Placement Office at 651-632-3700.