St. Paul school employee accused of sexually and physically assaulting student: Charges

The Brief A St. Paul school employee is facing charges of criminal sexual conduct and assault. Andre Jordan is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student and later getting into an altercation with him on school grounds. The complaint states Jordan denied the sexual conduct accusations. A warrant has been filed for his arrest.



A school employee in St. Paul is accused of sexually assaulting a student, who he later fought with on school grounds, court records claim.

Ramsey County prosecutors filed charges against 42-year-old Andre Lee Jordan, of West St. Paul, on Thursday. He faces one count each of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct while being in a prohibited occupational relationship, in addition to an assault charge.

Jordan is listed as a staff member on the Gordon Parks High School website. While his specific role is not stated, a criminal complaint indicates that a student identified him as a hallway monitor.

FOX 9 reached out to St. Paul Public Schools for additional information.

The allegations

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, police were informed that a school employee, identified as Jordan, had allegedly propositioned a 17-year-old student for sex multiple times, and also engaged in sexual contact with him. On the same day the assault was reported, police said they were notified of a physical altercation between Jordan and the student on school property.

The student told investigators he and Jordan exchanged phone numbers, and they started talking about their personal lives. In September, Jordan reportedly spotted him walking and offered him a ride. While in the car, they smoked marijuana, and Jordan allegedly started asking whether he was gay or interested in boys, according to the complaint.

The student reported that Jordan pulled the car over and parked on the side of the road where the sexual assault occurred, charges allege.

Later, on Nov. 22, Jordan and the student got into an argument at school which escalated into a fight. A statement written by the principal indicated Jordan was seen on camera holding the student while they were punching each other, according to the complaint.

The student was taken to the nurse for "obvious facial injuries" and driven home by a school staff member. The complaint states he later sought medical treatment at a hospital and was released.

The other side:

Jordan told authorities that on the day of the altercation, the student was "talking reckless, spit in his face, and lunged at him." He denied having sexual contact with the student, according to the criminal complaint.

Jordan was charged on Thursday via warrant. A court date has not yet been scheduled.