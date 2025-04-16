St. Paul protestors rally for Maryland man mistakenly deported

The Brief The Trump administration admits it mistakenly deported a Maryland man. The Supreme Court had ordered to government to facilitate his return to the United States. The administration claims Kilmar Abrego Garcia, 29, is a member of the MS-13 gang, a claim he denies.



The backstory:

The Trump administration conceded that it mistakenly deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Maryland man who is from El Salvador.

His deportation, which happened in March, prompted the Supreme Court to order his return, something that the administration said it cannot do.

A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the administration to explain why it had not complied with the high court’s order.

Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia:

Federal authorities first detained him in 2019 after an informant identified him as a gang member.

An immigration court judge later stopped the government from deporting him to El Salvador, citing concerns that he could be a target of gangs there.

In March, federal authorities detained him again, eventually deporting him.

He is now held in a notorious prison in El Salvador that has been accused of human rights abuses.

Protestors rally in St. Paul, call for deported Maryland man’s return

What happened:

Dozens of protestors rallied outside the El Salvador Consulate in St. Paul on Wednesday, calling for the return of Abrego Garcia.

Protestors expressed concerns over the rule of law.

What they're saying:

"Nobody should be sent to any prison before they’ve been accused of anything, so I guess that’s the bottom line," said Mindy Lee, a Maple Grove resident. "I feel like this is kind of — this is the Constitution. We either have it or we don’t…."

Others echoed that sentiment.

"They’re not paying any attention — not paying any attention to the rule of law and the Constitution...." said Jane Harper of Minneapolis.

What's next:

A federal judge has ordered the administration to provide sworn testimony on its failure to comply with an order to return Abrego Garcia.