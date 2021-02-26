St. Paul Public Schools to begin in-person learning for middle, high school students on April 14

St. Paul Public Schools announced Thursday it is planning to begin in-person learning for middle and high school students on April 14.

"We are making this transition for a couple reasons," Superintendent Joe Gothard said in a message to St. Paul students and families. "One is the updated Minnesota Safe Learning Plan that allows school districts to bring 6-12 grade students back while following COVID-19 health and safety measures. More importantly, this has been a difficult school year for many of our students, families and staff members, many of whom do better when they are in school."

Last week, Gov. Tim Walz said schools can begin bringing middle and high school students back to the classroom, with a goal of all schools offering some form of in-person learning by March 8.

St. Paul elementary school students began in-person learning full-time earlier this month, the first time many of the students had been in the classroom since last March. The district will release additional details on its plan for in-person learning for middle and high school students next week.

Students who want to continue distance learning for the remainder of the school year will have the option to sign up for virtual learning, the district said.

St. Paul is one of the last few districts to bring all of their students back for in-person learning amid the pandemic. Nearly 90% of school districts in the state are currently offering some form of in-person learning for all of their students.

Minneapolis Public Schools announced earlier this week middle and high school students can return to the classroom beginning April 12.