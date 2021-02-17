Walz expects all Minnesota schools to offer some form of in-person learning by March 8

Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday he expects all schools in Minnesota to offer their students some form of in-person learning by March 8.

In a news release, the governor said all middle and high school students can return to the classroom for hybrid or in-person learning beginning Feb. 22. However, parents who do not want to send their students back into the classroom can continue distance learning.

The governor will provide more details on his updated Safe Learning Plan in live speech at 12 p.m., followed by a news conference at 1 p.m.

Elementary school students began returning to the classroom, at least part-time, last month. Walz has said 85% of kindergarten through eighth grade students are now in some form of in-person learning.

Walz said almost 25% of teachers in Minnesota have now been vaccinated. Next week, 18,000 vaccine doses will be offered to teachers at state vaccine sites and more through other providers, according to the news release.

State health officials are strongly encouraging students and families who are learning in person, in a hybrid model or participating in sports and activities to get tested for COVID-19 at least every two weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.