St. Paul Public Schools shifts to e-learning due to expected snow

As a storm is expected to bring some snowfall to the Twin Cities on Tuesday, St. Paul Public Schools say they are shifting online.

The district will move classes on Tuesday to e-learning. After-school activities are also cancelled.

"All Saint Paul Public Schools will hold an e-learning day and all after-school activities are canceled on Tuesday, Feb. 22, due to the weather," a tweet from the school reads. "Students should NOT report to school. For the latest information and a list of cancellations, please visit spps.org."

Discovery Club will also be closed along with community education programs.

Parts of central and northern Minnesota have already seen up to 8.5 inches of snow. The Twin Cities metro is on the edge of a Winter Storm Watch. Snowfall is expected to move into the metro overnight.