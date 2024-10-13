Postal employee shoots coworker at St. Paul post office: police
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police say a postal employee shot a coworker at a post office on Sunday.
What we know
Police responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the report of a shooting at the post office branch along West 7th Street near the I-35E exit.
Inside the post office, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.
The victim was rushed to the hospital with what police are saying are life-threatening injuries.
Suspect arrested
Police say the suspect left the scene but was arrested a little over an hour later at West 7th Street and Madison Street, about a mile southwest of the crime scene.
Officers say the suspect knew the victim and was also a postal employee.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.