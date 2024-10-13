Postal employee shoots coworker at St. Paul post office: police

article

St. Paul police say a postal employee shot a coworker at a post office on Sunday.

What we know

Police responded shortly before 3:30 p.m. to the report of a shooting at the post office branch along West 7th Street near the I-35E exit.

Inside the post office, officers found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The victim was rushed to the hospital with what police are saying are life-threatening injuries.

Suspect arrested

Police say the suspect left the scene but was arrested a little over an hour later at West 7th Street and Madison Street, about a mile southwest of the crime scene.

Officers say the suspect knew the victim and was also a postal employee.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.