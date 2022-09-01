St. Paul police investigating 24th homicide of 2022 after Wednesday shooting

St. Paul Police are investigating the city’s 24th homicide of 2022 after responding to a shooting late Wednesday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call in the area of Rice Street and Manitoba Avenue at approximately 10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Paul homicide investigators and the Forensic Services Unit technicians also responded to the shooting, and an investigation remains ongoing.

This is the 24th homicide investigation for the St. Paul Police Department.