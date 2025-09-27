St. Paul pedestrian dead after crash, driver cooperating
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - St. Paul police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian dead.
St. Paul pedestrian crash
Big picture view:
St. Paul police say they responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Clarence Street at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday.
They then found that a vehicle struck a male pedestrian who was not conscious or breathing. He was then taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police say the man was cooperative with law enforcement and showed no signs of impairment.
The driver reportedly told officers he was westbound on Maryland Avenue and did not see the victim.
No arrests have been announced, and the crash is still being investigated.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the St. Paul Police Department.