St. Paul officers were justified in woman’s 2024 shooting death

The Brief The Ramsey County Attorney's Office ruled Monday the May 2024 shooting death of Pepsi Lee Heinl by three officers in St. Paul was justified. The three officers involved will not face criminal charges. Officers responded to a report of a suicidal person, and Heinl pulled a gun on them from under blanket before they fatally shot her.



The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office said Monday three St. Paul police officers were justified in the May 2024 shooting death of Pepsi Lee Heinl.

In a 26-page memo released Monday, the county attorney’s office said officers Chee Lao, Yengkong Lor and Chiking Chazonkheuse will not face criminal charges in the incident.

What happened

The backstory:

Officers were called to a residence on May 6 on the 1100 block of Rose Avenue East on a report of a suicide in progress. They went to a back room in the residence and found Heinl, who ultimately pointed a handgun at officers. Officials said officers fired their weapons, striking the woman. Police rendered aid to the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say she was shot after she pulled a handgun out from under a blanket and pointed it at officers.

Officers involved

Officers identified:

The BCA later identified the three officers involved, and provided their history in law enforcement:

Chiking Chazonkhueze fired his department handgun and has three and a half years of law enforcement experience.

Chee Lao fired his department handgun and has three months of law enforcement experience.

Yengkong Lor fired his department handgun and has three years of law enforcement experience.