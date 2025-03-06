St. Paul man wanted for multiple sexual assaults taken into custody: Police

The Brief St. Paul police were searching for an 18-year-old man charged in connection with three different sexual assaults. Rakai Davis was arrested in St. Cloud on Monday when law enforcement executed a search warrant. Davis is being held in the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center due to being a minor when the first alleged assault took place.



Police say a St. Paul man wanted in connection with multiple sexual assaults dating back to 2023 was taken into custody on Monday.

Rakai Davis arrested in St. Cloud

The backstory:

Rakai Davis, 18, is accused of sexually assaulting three women in 2023 and 2024. The assaults happened in the same St. Paul neighborhood of Cottage Avenue East and Clear Avenue East.

Davis was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the Dec. 9, 2024, assault. Ramsey County prosecutors then filed four additional charges for the May 2023 and November 2024 assaults.

A warrant was issued for Davis’s arrest, and police considered him a risk to public safety. He was subsequently arrested in St. Cloud on March 3.

According to a press release, St. Cloud police officers, the SWAT Team and members of the Central Violent Offender Task Force executed a search warrant on the 3000 block of Main Prairie Road, where they took Davis into custody on Monday.

What's next:

Police told FOX 9 that Davis is currently being held at the Ramsey County Juvenile Detention Center because he was a minor at the time of the first alleged assault.

Davis' next court appearance is scheduled for late March, according to court records.

DNA evidence linking Davis to assaults

Big picture view:

Davis was originally arrested for the assault in December and was released on bail.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, DNA recovered from the three sexual assaults match Davis.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and would like to encourage people to come forward by calling the St. Paul Police Sex Crimes Unit at 651-266-5685.

If you are a victim of sexual violence, you can find Minnesota resources here. For national resources for sexual violence survivors, including the National Sexual Assault Hotline, click here.