St. Paul police search for man accused of multiple sexual assaults

The Brief St. Paul police are looking for an 18-year-old man in connection with multiple sexual assaults. A warrant is out for Rakai Davis’ arrest after new DNA testing. The alleged sexual assaults date back to 2023, when he was 16.



St. Paul police are looking for an 18-year-old man in connection with multiple sexual assaults dating back to 2023. He faces numerous charges after new DNA evidence found at the scenes of the assaults matches Davis.

St. Paul man charged in 3 sexual assaults

What we know:

Rakai Davis faces up to six charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and is considered a risk to public safety.

He’s accused of raping three different women dating back to 2023.

All the assaults happened in the same St. Paul neighborhood near Cottage and Clear Avenue East.

Timeline:

The first assault allegedly happened in May 2023, when Davis was 16-years-old. Court documents detail him meeting the first victim on an online dating app just to "chill and smoke."

When the victim got there, he allegedly pulled a knife. The victim said she told a nurse "I thought he was gonna kill me when he was done."

The two other alleged assaults have happened in the last three months. Court documents detail how he allegedly hit one of the victims in the back of the head with a handgun in November 2024.

The charges state that when Davis took the victim inside a garage, the victim grabbed Davis’ hands and pushed his palms against one of the vehicles to get Davis’ fingerprints. The victim also allegedly met Davis off of a dating website.

The third victim was taken into an alleyway in December after meeting him the previous night. The charges say Davis pulled out a gun and took her behind a garage.

DNA evidence linking Davis to assaults

What they're saying:

Davis was originally arrested for the assault in December and was released on bail.

According to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, DNA recovered from the three sexual assaults match Davis.

Davis is not currently in custody, and a warrant is out for his arrest.

What you can do:

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and would like to encourage people to come forward by calling the St. Paul Police Sex Crimes Unit at 651-266-5685. Anyone with information about where Davis is asked to call 651-291-1111.

If you are a victim of sexual violence, you can find Minnesota resources here. For national resources for sexual violence survivors, including the National Sexual Assault Hotline, click here.