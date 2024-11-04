St. Paul man fatally stabbed man with filet knife after argument: Charges

The Brief Robert Ramsey, 64, is charged with second-degree murder after allegedly stabbing Lester Haynes, 70, following an argument over money at Haynes' apartment in St. Paul. Surveillance footage shows the altercation spilling into a hallway where police report Ramsey used a filet knife to stab Haynes. After the incident, Ramsey reportedly changed clothes and returned to the crime scene.



A St. Paul man is charged in a deadly stabbing that followed an argument over money at an apartment complex.

What do we know?

Police responded around 6:15 p.m. on Sunday to the stabbing at the Redeemer Arms apartment on Dale Street North near the I-94 overpass.

Friends of the victim, 70-year-old Lester Haynes, say they were at his apartment watching football when the suspect, 64-year-old Robert Ramsey, knocked on the door.

The witnesses say the two men got into an argument over money that turned physical. Surveillance video shows the men struggling with each other as the fight spilled into a hallway.

Ultimately, police say Ramsey stabbed the victim with a filet knife.

After the stabbing

When first responders arrived, they said Haynes was unresponsive and did not have a pulse. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly before 7 p.m.

Police say Ramsey went back to his apartment after the stabbing and changed clothes. He then went back to the stabbing scene as officers were trying to revive Haynes. Police say Ramsey "raised his hand as if to say something, but he walked away shaking his head" and returned to his apartment, where he was later arrested.

Police say Ramsey refused to speak with them and also refused to provide a DNA sample, despite a court order. Inside Ramsey's apartment, they found the clothing he wore during the stabbing and the knife sheath.

What's next?

Robert Ramsey is charged with second-degree murder for the stabbing. He's set to make his first court appearance on the charges on Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors are asking for Ramsey to be held without bail until he complies with the search warrant to provide a DNA sample.