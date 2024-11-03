St. Paul police investigating fatal stabbing

article

The Brief The St. Paul Police Department said it is investigating a fatal stabbing. Police say it happened in the 300 block of North Dale Street. A photo shared by police shows officers responding to an apartment complex.



St. Paul police say they are investigating a stabbing that left one person dead on Sunday night.

What we know

Police say it happened in the 300 block of North Dale Street.

A photo shared by police shows officers responding to an apartment complex.

What we don't know

No information has been shared on the victim, the exact time of the stabbing or the circumstances that led to the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.