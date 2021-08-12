St. Paul man convicted in arson of Target HQ in Minneapolis

A federal jury convicted a St. Paul man of arson and riot for looting stores in downtown Minneapolis and burning Target headquarters last year, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of Minnesota.

Victor Devon Edwards, 32, was found guilty after a four-day trial.

Unrest broke out in downtown Minneapolis on Aug. 26, 2020 after false rumors of a deadly police shooting spread on social media. Crowds began vandalizing and looting businesses.

According to evidence during the trial, around 9 p.m. Edwards worked with Shador Tommie Cortez Jackson to steal purses from Saks Off Fifth. Edwards even texted people that he had Michael Kors purses and texted one acquaintance that he was downtown because he was "Lootin."

About two hours later, surveillance video captured Edwards and Jackson using a construction sign to break into Target headquarters. Jackson started a fire in the mailroom and Edwards added an accelerant to help fuel the fire.

Jackson previously pleaded guilty to arson of the Target building and was sentenced to 33 months in prison.