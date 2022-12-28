Man killed in St. Paul shooting

article

A man was found dead after being shot in St. Paul's North End neighborhood Wednesday, authorities said in a news release.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call just before midnight Tuesday in which the caller reported shots were fired in the area of the 500 block of Lawson Avenue West. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive and not breathing in an alley.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators responded and are working to determine what led to the shooting and who killed the man. Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 651-266-5650.

The victim has not yet been identified.