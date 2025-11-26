St. Paul ICE raid: Leaders call for investigation into police use of force

The Brief St. Paul leaders say the city's police department must be investigated for its involvement in an ICE raid in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. The raid resulted in protesters being struck by less lethal rounds and chemical irritants. City council members say they will formally initiate the investigations during their meeting on Dec. 3.



St. Paul leaders are calling for an investigation into the city's police department over its presence during an ICE raid that led to clashes with protesters in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.

St. Paul leaders respond to ICE operation

Big picture view:

Members of the St. Paul City Council are calling for an audit into the public cost of the police department's actions during the raid as well as an investigation into the department's adherence to the separation ordinance.

The separation ordinance prohibits local law enforcement from enforcing federal immigration law.

Council members say they also want an investigation into the St. Paul Police Department's use of force, which included pepper balls, less-lethal munitions and chemical irritants.

Dig deeper:

After a federal operation on Lake Street in June, the Minneapolis City Auditor found that Minneapolis officers did not violate the city's separation ordinance when they assisted with crowd control.

What they're saying:

St. Paul City Council Member Nelsie Yang, who represents Ward 6, where the raid happened, said the St. Paul Police Department must be investigated for its role during the raid.

"First and foremost, ICE has no place in our city. Second, I am deeply horrified by the way our Saint Paul police officers conducted themselves yesterday," Yang said. "What we witnessed from SPPD was not reflective of our values in safety for all. It speaks volumes about the growth edges in SPPD and the need to act with humility by learning from our community about what fighting fascism looks like rather than being complicit in it."

St. Paul City Council President Rebecca Noecker shared the following statement:

"Yesterday’s events raise serious concerns about the use of force by our police officers and the integrity of our separation ordinance. Every resident of Saint Paul, regardless of immigration status, deserves to feel safe and protected by local law enforcement. My colleagues and I are committed to a full, transparent investigation into what happened, including a review of adherence to our separation ordinance and SPPD’s use of force policies. We are committed to taking any steps necessary to strengthen oversight and accountability for the department."

St. Paul City Council Vice President HwaJeong Kim says he was present during the operation and released this statement:

"I’m enraged by the lack of de-escalation and care by our Police Department. Yesterday, I witnessed our officers fire indiscriminately at the press and community members, injuring several. We were tear gassed, pepper sprayed in the face and hit with lower lethals. To be clear, ANY release of chemical weapons, especially in a residential neighborhood, should be banned regardless of whether it’s federal or local law enforcement. It’s also clear our separation ordinance and our use of force policy don’t go far enough in protecting residents. Demands for policy change, transparency, and accountability need to be acted on by this council. Time and time again, our police department has shown a clear disregard for residents and their right to protest. Their level of posturing and escalation is all too familiar to communities of color, activists, and organizers."

Melvin Carter responds to ICE raid

Mayor statement:

St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter shared the following statement:

"The injuries sustained by journalists during Tuesday’s ICE-related incident are troubling. Reporters play a vital role in telling our community’s story with clarity and accuracy, particularly in moments when reliable information is scarce. When they are harmed while doing so, it jeopardizes public trust and the very freedoms our community deserves.

"The conduct we saw yesterday was jarring. I have directed a thorough review of all Saint Paul police body-worn camera footage be done in a timely manner to understand exactly what happened and ensure full transparency and accountability.

"Saint Paul must remain a place where transparency is valued, civil liberties are upheld, and those who document our community can do their work safely. I am committed to ensuring the safety of all members of our community."

What's next:

St. Paul City Council members say they will formally initiate the separation ordinance and use-of-force investigations as well as the public cost audit during the raid during their next meeting on Dec. 3.

Those investigations will be carried out by the Police Civilian Internal Affairs Review Commission, council members say.

The backstory:

A large crowd gathered in a St. Paul neighborhood the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 26, amid a federal law enforcement operation that protesters believed was an ICE raid.

St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry released an update via YouTube shortly after the operation. He said his department was made aware of federal agents working a detail on the 600 block of Rose Avenue, and were called to assist when protesters broke the perimeter made by federal agents. Various law enforcement officers intervened, so protesters could express their first amendment rights, and federal agents could do their jobs, the chief said.

Chief Henry added that reports indicated protesters were arming themselves with rocks and sticks. That prompted additional officers to respond to secure the scene.

Federal authorities involved included ICE agents and a U.S. Marshals task force. Protesters held signs and called out anti-ICE chants as investigators worked inside a home.

Agents were on the scene at least through 11 a.m. Tuesday, but cleared the scene starting around 12:30 p.m.

As they left, police used tear gas to clear protesters who were blocking vehicles in the street.

Homeland Security officials say they were working with a detail to arrest Victor Molina Rodriguez, a Honduran who had previously been deported. Rodriguez has previous convictions for domestic abuse and disorderly conduct. DHS officials say he committed a felony by illegally re-entering the U.S.

During the arrest, Homeland Security officials say a U.S. citizen used a vehicle as a weapon and rammed into an ICE law enforcement vehicle. The suspect fled on foot, but was later taken into custody.