St. Paul house fire: Officials to provide update on fatal blaze

St. Paul Fire officials will provide an update Saturday morning on the fatal Jan. 3 house fire in which four children died.

The fire started around 1:31 a.m. in a home on the 1200 block of Arkwright Street North. A mom and six young children were inside the home when the blaze started. Fire officials said on Thursday the preliminary report suggests an unattended candle was the most likely source of the fire.

While firefighters saved all seven people from the fire, four children have since died from their injuries: 5-year-old Sivntxhi Vang, 5-year-old Ntshiab Vang, 4-year-old Muaj Tshav Ntaj Vang, and 1-year-old Muaj Vang.

Officials will hold a press conference to provide more information at 9 a.m. on Jan. 13 with Fire Chief Butch Inks, responders from the fire, and a representative from Regional Medical Direction team. You can watch the press conference live in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube.

A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $470,000.

Four children have died after a devastating house fire in St. Paul. (FOX 9)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.