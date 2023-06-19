St. Paul Fire Department mourning death of veteran firefighter

At Fire Station 22 in St. Paul's North End neighborhood, the U.S. flag is flying at half-staff and bunting hangs on the building in honor of one of their own.

"Still in disbelief. Honestly, I feel like if you call his number, he'll answer, and he was always a phone call away and just hard to believe," said Capt. Mike Smith, president of the International Association of Firefighters Local 21.

Union officials say Chris Parsons had finished a shift on June 9 and ran a 5K on June 10, when he collapsed on his way to his car.

He died in the hospital several days later. His cause of death was cardiac arrest. He was 48 years old.

Parsons joined the department in 2000 and within a few years, he was elected to become an officer in the local firefighter's union.

Union officials say at 6 foot 7, Parsons was not only physically tall, but his desire to help his fellow firefighters also put him head and shoulders above the rest.

"Once you've met him, you never forget him. His smile, his caring, the love for his family, just unprecedented," said Smith.

Chris Parsons is being remembered by the St. Paul firefighter community. (FOX 9)

As the president of the Minnesota Professional Firefighters Association from 2014 to 2021, Parsons advocated for firefighter health and safety. Like in an interview Fox 9 did with him back in 2016, after a national study that found 68 percent of firefighters will get cancer, compared to just 22 percent of the general population.

"You have firefighters in their 40s coming down with prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is an old man's disease. 40-year-olds shouldn't be coming down with these types of diseases," said Parsons at the time.

Union officials say Parsons was also a fixture at the state capitol, where he fought for legislation that banned cancer-causing chemicals, and provided financial assistance to injured firefighters. and helped first responders deal with post-traumatic stress disorder and COVID-19.

"Chris would not give up until he had the results. His passion for serving all firefighters speaks for itself," said Smith.

Even in death, Parsons is saving lives. His organs went to people waiting for transplants.

Just one more way his legacy will live on.

"He was meant to serve, and he served well, and he made an impact across the state to every firefighter, " said Smith.