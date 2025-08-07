St. Paul cyberattack: Mayor Carter delays State of the City address

The Brief Mayor Carter has delayed his State of the City address amid the ongoing cyberattack. The speech was scheduled to be delivered next week. The new date for the speech has not been determined.



The City of St. Paul announced on Wednesday that Mayor Melvin Carter would postpone his State of the City address set for next week due to the ongoing cyberattack.

Cyberattack delays speech

What we know:

The City of St. Paul announced Mayor Carter's State of the City address would be delayed until September.

The speech was originally scheduled to be delivered next Thursday, Aug. 14.

What's next:

Officials said the new date for the speech would be announced "when available." It's unclear when the city will be back to normal operations.

Cyberattack response in St. Paul

The backstory:

The City of St. Paul announced last week that it was responding to a cyberattack that had disrupted some critical city systems.

Gov. Tim Walz directed the Minnesota National Guard's IT division to respond to assist the city in the attack. Mayor Carter also declared a state of emergency.

This week, as officials continued to deal with the fallout of the attack, the city told residents they could still process things like permits and business license applications the old-fashioned way: on-paper and in-person.

Local perspective:

This week, the City of North St. Paul hired a cybersecurity expert to respond to a cyberattack that targeted its police department.

It's unclear if that attack is related to the situation in St. Paul proper.