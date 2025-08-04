St. Paul cyberattack: City says residents can apply for permits in person

The Brief The City of St. Paul is telling residents to apply for permits and licenses in person, as the city deals with its cyberattack. Most online city services aren't working due to the cyberattack. It's unclear when operations within the city will be back to normal.



As St. Paul continues to deal with a major cyberattack that has knocked city systems offline, officials say residents can still file applications for permits and licenses the old-fashioned way – in-person and on-paper.

St. Paul cyberattack

The backstory:

Last week, the City of St. Paul announced it had been forced to disconnect its tech systems amid a cyberattack. Gov. Tim Walz called in cybersecurity experts from the Minnesota National Guard to assist with the city's response. But, the attack has rendered many of the city's services inoperational.

However, St. Paul's 911 center and emergency services were still up and running.

Apply in person

What we know:

For people trying to apply for permits and licenses, the city is telling residents they can still fill out applications the old-fashioned way: in-person and on-paper.

Applications can be filed at the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections offices at 375 Jackson Street. The city encourages residents to print out and fill in the form beforehand by visiting the city website.

The city can process applications while you wait, but you must submit a payment: cash, check or card. But, the city won't be able to process checks and cards immediately.

What else?:

The city is still working on a process for permits requiring significant construction. If you have a plan that needs to be reviewed, you can email the city at DSI-BuildingPlanReview@ci.stpaul.mn.us.

For Class N business license applications, you can email them to dsiweb@ci.stpaul.mn.us.

What we don't know:

It's unclear when systems will be back online.